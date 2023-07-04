Defending Champion Elena Rybakina will look to start her campaign with a win in first round of Wimbledon 2023 on Tuesday, July 3, 2023.Rybakina has had some health issues lately, so she has to be matching with match intensity quickly. The match has a probable starting time of 6:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Wimbledon 2023 in India. Fans will be able to watch Dominic Thiem vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Wimbledon 2023 match on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD Channels. Meanwhile, the Disney+ Hotstar app will provide the live streaming of this game in India.

Shelby Rogers vs Elena Rybakina, Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Blockbuster battles in store!@Vijay_Amritraj presents his thoughts on @carlosalcaraz, @steftsitsipas' headline clash against Thiem & defending champ #ElenaRybakina's chances! Tune-in to Day 2 of #WimbledonOnStar Today | 3:30 PM onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar pic.twitter.com/SgCpzy07Zn — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 4, 2023

