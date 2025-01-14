Australian Open 2025 will see Sijia Wei taking on Jasmine Paolini in the women's singles first-round match on Tuesday, January 14. Sijia Wei vs Jasmine Paolini women's singles first-round match will start at approximately 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel will provide the live telecast of the Sijia Wei vs Jasmine Paolini match while fans seeking an online viewing option can watch live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. Australian Open 2025: Defending Men’s Doubles Champion Rohan Bopanna Suffers Shock First Round Exit.

Sijia Wei vs Jasmine Paolini Live Streaming and Telecast Details of Australian Open 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)