Simona Halep takes on Qinwen Zheng in the second round of the French Open 2022 on Thursday, May 26 (IST). The match would be played on the court Philippe Chatrier and has a tentative start time of 06:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Ten 2, 3, 4 and Six would provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the clash on the Sony Liv app.

Will normal services resume or should we #ExpectSurprises? Here are some #RolandGarros clashes you can look forward to on #SonyLIV today 📝 🔗 https://t.co/PrzOWWQboI 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/0VyhvIIcSB — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) May 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)