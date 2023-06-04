The dream run of 118-ranked Sebastian Ofner in the Roland Garros might face the toughest challenge as he will be facing world no 5 Stefanos Tstsipas in the Fourth round of the men's singles category in the French Open 2023. The match has a probable start time of 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, June 4. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the French Open 2023. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels. Meanwhile, the live streaming of this match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Sebastian Ofner, French Open 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

