Sania Mirza will be teaming up with Rohan Bopanna to face Ariel Behar and Makoto Ninomiya in a second round match at Australian Open 2023 on Monday, January 23. The Indian pair will be confident after beating Jaimee Fourlis and Luke Saville earlier in the first round. This match will be played on Court 7 and it starts approximately at 11:10 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network, the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2023 in India, will be providing live telecast of this match on the Sony Sports 3 and 5 channels. Fans who are interested in watching live streaming of this match, can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. Sania Mirza and Anna Danilina Out of Australian Open 2023 Women's Doubles Competition Following Second Round Defeat to Alison Van Uytvanck and Anhelina Kalinina.

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna vs Ariel Behar and Makoto Ninomiya Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Tomorrow we get to witness our 🇮🇳 stars at #AO2023 as they take the stage for Round 2️⃣ of Mixed Doubles 🎾🤩 Also, Stay Tuned for all Doubles Action Tomorrow only on #SonySportsNetwork 📺#SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/xzBpF0iZWY — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 22, 2023

