The quarterfinal stages of the Australian Open 2024 have gotten off to a rollicking start and fans are in for more excitement and thrill when the next few matches in the last 16 stage pan out. January 24 features some mouth-watering clashes in the quarterfinals which involves Carlos Alcaraz going up against Alex Zverev and Daniil Medvedev facing Hubert Hurkacz. In women's singles, Linda Noskova locks horns with Dayana Yastremska. Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will also be in action in their men's doubles quarterfinal match against Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni. Australian Open 2024 Day 10 Highlights Daily Round-up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner Book Semifinal Spots.

Australian Open 2024 Day 11 Men's Singles Schedule for January 24

Australian Open 2024 Day 11 Women's Singles Schedule for January 24

Australian Open 2024 Day 11 Doubles' Schedule for January 24

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)