Tommy Paul will lock horns against Carlos Alcaraz in the high-voltage men's singles quarterfinal match in the ongoing French Open 2025. The Tommy Paul vs Carlos Alcaraz much-awaited clash will begin at 11:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Tommy Paul vs Carlos Alcaraz French Open 2025 men's singles quarterfinal match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Tommy Paul vs Carlos Alcaraz French Open 2025 Quarterfinal match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website, which will require a pass. French Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Becomes Second-Fastest Man After Rafael Nadal To Notch Up 20 Match Wins at Roland Garros.

French Open 2025 Men's Singles Quarterfinal Matches

