Eight-seeded Alex de Minaur will meet Tristan Boyer in the second round of the men's singles match of the Australian Open 2025 on Thursday. The second-round match between Tristan Boyer and Alex De Minaur will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The Tristan Boyer vs Alex De Minaur match is expected to begin at 8:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights to the Australian Open 2025, and fans can watch the Tristan Boyer vs Alex De Minaur clash match on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. There's an online viewing option as well. Fans can watch the Tristan Boyer vs Alex De Minaur clash live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but will require a subscription for the same. Australian Open 2025 Day 4 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff Advance; Qinwen Zhen and Casper Ruud Make Early Exits.

Australian Open 2025 Free Live Streaming and Telecast

