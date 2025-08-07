US Open 2025 to be available on JioHotstar and Star Sports. (Photo credits: X/@StarSportsIndia)

After the conclusion of the Wimbledon 2025 tournament, the focus has now shifted towards the US Open – the final Grand Slam of the year. The US Open 2025 event will start on August 26; the qualifying tournament matches will be held from August 18 to August 21. Interestingly, the mixed doubles championship of the showpiece event will be played on August 19 and August 20. Top-ranked Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka will lead the men's and women's singles fields. Meanwhile, for the Indian audience, the live streaming of the US Open 2025 event will be available on JioHotstar, and Star Sports has been named as the official broadcasting partner for the Grand Slam tournament. Venus Williams and Amanda Anisimova Among Players Added to US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Entry List.

US Open 2025 to Be Available on JioHotstar and Star Sports

The Most Electrifying Grand Slam is here! From the raw power to the roaring crowd, the final Slam of the year promises drama, passion, and unforgettable moments. Don’t miss a second. Tune in and feel the energy! ⚡#USOpen 2025 Starts MON, 18th AUG on Star Sports Network &… pic.twitter.com/WcjY1MtbUw — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)