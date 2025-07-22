India confirm their second medal at the ongoing World University Games 2025 as 20-year-old Vaishanvi Adkar entered the semifinal of women's singles Tennis. This is only the second medal in the history of Indian Tennis at the World University Games. Vaishanvi defeated home favourite Sina Herrmann of Germany 6-1, 6-4 to reach the semifinal. FISU World University Games 2025: Events, Schedule, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know.

Vaishanvi Adkar Creates History

🚨MEDAL ALERT 🏅🏅🚨 20 year Old Vaishanvi Adkar confirmed 2nd medal for India at the World University Games in Women's Singles Tennis She defeated home favourites Sina Herrmann 🇩🇪 6-1, 6-4 to reach the SF This is just the 2nd medal for Tennis at the University Games history pic.twitter.com/UjsEnevMO1 — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) July 22, 2025

