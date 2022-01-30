Rafael Nadal now has the most Grand Slam singles title wins following his victory over Daniil Medvedev in the final of 2022 Australian Open men's singles. Nadal won his 21st Grand Slam after 2-6,6-7,6-4,6-4,7-5 win in the final. With this Nadal now has most Grand Slam wins in men's tennis history- 21- followed by Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic (20 each). Rafael Nadal Becomes First Men's Player to Win 21 Grand Slam Titles, Beats Daniil Medvedev to Win Australian Open 2022.

Rafael Nadal creates history by becoming first man to win 🏆 21 Grand Slam titles;Defeats Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling #AustralianOpen Final #AusOpen2022 #AO2022 🎾Most Men’s Singles Major Titles : Nadal 21 Djokovic 20 Federer 20 Pete Sampras 14pic.twitter.com/ydTp20gc4Z — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)