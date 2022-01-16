Novak Djokovic has lost the appeal for visas against the Australian Government. This has simply left the fans wondering if the Serbian will be participating in the Australian Open 2022. The answer is NO! The Serbian will be deported soon after losing the appeal against the Australian Government. Novak Djokovic Loses Appeal Against Australian Government, Serbian Tennis Star To be Deported.

Novak Djokovic to be Deported

BREAKING: Djokovic's application to have his visa cancellation overturned is to be "dismissed with costs." Djokovic loses. He now has no Australian visa, and will be deported. The nine-time #AusOpen champion will have to leave Australia in short order. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)