The WTA has formally warned Anastasia Potapova after the tennis star wore Russian football club Spartak Moscow's shirt before her third-round match against Jessica Pegula at Indian Wells. Potapova's decision raised many eyebrows as it was seen as a political message. Potapova however explained it by saying she is a Spartak fan and did not see anything controversial in it. In a statement, WTA said, "Regarding the Russian soccer team shirt, the WTA has formally warned the player that this was not acceptable nor an appropriate action."

WTA Warns Anastasia Potapova for Wearing Russian Football Team Shirt

NEW: Anastasia Potapova has been formally warned by the WTA after walking out at Indian Wells wearing a Spartak Moscow football shirt. Doing so was deemed neither "acceptable or appropriate" and it is not expected to happen again.#TennisParadise — James Gray (@jamesgraysport) March 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)