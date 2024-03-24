Mumbai Indians batsman Rohit Sharma has opened up about his preparation ahead of the GT vs MI IPL 2024 match. MI shared a video message in which Rohit was seen replying to a fan's query regarding match preparation. Sharma mentioned that preparation has been the key for him ahead of every match and gives him confidence. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024: Winning a Test in These Conditions Is Not Easy; Bowlers Stepped Up, Says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma Makes Major Revelation on His Preparation for GT vs MI IPL 2024 Match

