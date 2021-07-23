Indian shooters will et their Tokyo 2020 campaign underway on July 24, 2020 (Saturday) as Women's Athletes will participate in qualification for 10m Air Rifle event and Men's Athletes will participate in 10m Air Pistol event which will be followed by finals in both disciplines.
|Sr No
|Date
|Sport
|Event
|Time
|Venue
|1
|July 24
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification
|05:00 AM
|Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
|2
|July 24
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Women’s Final
|07:15 AM
|Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
|3
|July 24
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification
|09:30 AM
|Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
|4
|July 24
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Men’s Final
|12:00 PM
|Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)