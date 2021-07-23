Indian shooters will et their Tokyo 2020 campaign underway on July 24, 2020 (Saturday) as Women's Athletes will participate in qualification for 10m Air Rifle event and Men's Athletes will participate in 10m Air Pistol event which will be followed by finals in both disciplines.

Sr No Date Sport Event Time Venue 1 July 24 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification 05:00 AM Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range 2 July 24 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Women’s Final 07:15 AM Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range 3 July 24 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification 09:30 AM Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range 4 July 24 Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men’s Final 12:00 PM Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)