The sporting world was deeply saddened when the news of Olympic medalist sprinter Tori Bowie breathing her last at the age of only 32 surfaced, as she was found dead on May 2 in her home at Florida. Now, recently released autopsy report reveals that Bowie died from complications related to childbirth and that she had been in labor at the time of her death.

Tori Bowie Autopsy Report Revealed

The unexpected death of U.S. Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie is putting a spotlight on a pregnancy complication that disproportionately impacts Black women. https://t.co/U0iV7DDs9t pic.twitter.com/4bNWL2MAGZ — ABC News (@ABC) June 14, 2023

