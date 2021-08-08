Cyril Gane defeated Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 to win UFC Interim Heavyweight Championship. Gane also became the first France-born UFC champion.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)