Gujarat Giants clinched a comfortable Victory in the opening match of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 tournament today. They beat Mumbai Khiladis 69-44 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. The Gujarat team will next face Odisha Juggernauts on August 16.

