Vinesh Phogat would be seen in action in the women's 53kg category bronze medal match via repechage after her opponent, to whom she lost the qualifying round, made it to the final. Phogat had earlier lost to Mongolia's Khulan Batkhuyag, who secured a spot in the final by beating Emma Malmgren in the semis.

Vinesh Phogat to Compete for Bronze:

Just in! 🚨 Vinesh Phogat 🇮🇳 is through to the repechage round, courtesy of Khulan Batkhuyag 🇲🇳 who won her Semi Final bout against Emma Malmgren 🇸🇪 by fall (2-6) in the Women's Wrestling 53kg division!#WrestleBelgrade | @wrestling pic.twitter.com/IlOGQJregl — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) September 13, 2022

