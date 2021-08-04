The Indian Women's hockey team lost to Argentina by 2-1 and could not enter into the finals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. However, the team will next play against Great Britain for the Bronze Medal match. Check out the deets:

Mark your calendar folks: Women Hockey: India will take on Great Britain in Bronze medal match on 6th Aug (Friday) at 0700 hrs IST. #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/nOD9bYGXqY — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 4, 2021

