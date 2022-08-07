The Indian women's cricket team is one step away from history as they could be the first side to win a gold medal at CWG 2022 in Women's cricket when they take on Australia in the finals. Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid and other stars from the men's national team wished them luck ahead of the CWG 2022 gold medal match.

Wishes and good luck galore for our Women's Team from our Senior Men's Team as they take on Australia in the Finals of the #CWG2022 today.#GoForGold #GoForGlory pic.twitter.com/FvMCJ7zWpg — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 7, 2022

