India ended the first day of the World University Games 2023 in Chengdu (China) on high as the nation claimed four medals. India’s Manu Bhaker and Elavenil Valarivan bagged gold medal. While Yamini Mourya secured bronze medal. With this, India is ranked fourth in the medal standings at the World University Games 2023.

Medal Standings

At end of Day 1 of World University Games in Chengdu (China), India at 4th spot with 4 medals (3 Gold & 1 Bronze). Gold (3): All Shooting: Manu Bhaker, Elavenil Valarivan & Women's 10m Air Pistol (Team) Bronze (1): Judo: Yamini Mourya #Chengdu2021 pic.twitter.com/hSHZ5ppPza — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 29, 2023

