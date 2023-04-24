The wrestlers have resumed protests against WFI at the Jantar Mantar on Sunday. They slept on footpath and barely had any sleep. Amidst this Vinesh Phogat and seven other wrestlers have decided to moves the Supreme Court for registration of their FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh. Top Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya, and Sakshi Malik, held a sit-in protest in Jantar Mantar in January this year, demanding that Brij Bhushan be removed from the head office and WFI be disbanded. It has escalated further now as no action was taken.

Vinesh Phogat and Seven Other Grapplers Move Supreme Court

Vinesh Phogat and seven other wrestlers move Supreme Court seeking registration of FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, Brij Bhushan Singh pic.twitter.com/D7ptm2DSbf — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

