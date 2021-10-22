The WWE Crown Jewel 2021 had Roman Reigns Defeats Brock Lesnar. Check out the full results below:

Becky Lynch (c) vs Bianca Belair vs Sasha Banks for SmackDown Women’s Championship – Lynch retains her title

Big E (c) vs Drew McIntyre for WWE Championship – Big E retains the title

Xavier Woods vs Finn Balor for King of the Ring – We got a new champion, King Xavier

Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley in No Holds Barred match – Goldberg wins!

Zelina Vega vs Doudrop for Queen of the Ring – Zelina Wins

Randy Orton & Matt Riddle (c) vs AJ Styles & Omos for WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – RK Bro retains the titles

Mansoor vs Mustafa Ali – Mansoor wins

Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso (c) vs Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin for WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship – Usos retain the title

