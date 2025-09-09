Expect WWE RAW on September 8 to be a blockbuster episode, with AJ Lee expected to make her appearance after 10 long years on the red brand. The WWE Monday Night RAW will be hosted at Fiserv Forum and will return to its normal time of 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on September 9. Although fans will not have the live telecast viewing option on their TV channels, they can get the live streaming viewing option on Netflix, in exchange for a subscription fee. Watch John Cena Notch Up His 99th PLE Win as 17-Time World Champion Pins Logan Paul in Hard-Fought Match at WWE Clash in Paris 2025 (See Video Highlights).

WWE Raw Live Streaming Online

The Usos honge LIVE kal #WWERaw par! What will they have to say? 👀 🔥 Tune in at 5:30 AM (IST) on @NetflixIndia. pic.twitter.com/Qow6xIaeoM — WWE India (@WWEIndia) September 8, 2025

