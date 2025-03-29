Ahead of the high-profile WrestleMania 41, WWE SmackDown on March 28 will see super-egos CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns sign a contract for a triple-threat match at the 'show of shows' in Las Vegas. The Friday Night SmackDown will take place at the iconic O2 in London, and feature as many as two championship matches, and will start at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network holds the TV rights, and will provide live viewing option of WWE SmackDown on their Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 Hindi TV channels. For online viewing options, fans can switch to Sony LIV app and website for live action of Friday Night SmackDown, which will need a subscription. WWE SmackDown Tonight, March 28: CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns Sign WrestleMania 41 Contract, LA Knight Defends US Championship, and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

WWE SmackDown Live

