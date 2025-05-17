With Backlash done and dusted, WWE SmackDown will kick off the road to Money in the Bank Premier Live Event (PLE), which is one of the most important wrestling events of the year for World Wrestling Entertainment. Friday Night SmackDown will air from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, which is expected to see several MIB qualification matches. WWE SmackDown will take place on May 16, and start at its usual time in India, i.e, 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on May 17. Unfortunately, in India, WWE programming will not be available for viewing options for telecast due to a lack of a broadcast partner. However, fans in India can find WWE SmackDown online viewing options on Netflix on their app and website, who are WWE's new digital partner. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, May 12: CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker Match Set, Gunther Confronts Jey Uso and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

WWE SmackDown Free Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)