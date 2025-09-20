WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode on September 19 is going to be a special one, as this is the final show before WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025. Brock Lesnar is among the featured superstars for the show and it will be interesting to see what message he has for John Cena, who was pretty fired up on Raw in Springfield. Plus, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be in the house and he is expected to have some words for Drew McIntyre who had brutally attacked him on the SmackDown after SummerSlam. How will Randy Orton handle his loss against Drew McIntyre? The WWE Friday Night SmackDown on September 19 is set to be held at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio and it starts at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, WWE live telecast isn't available in India, but fans can watch WWE live streaming online on Netflix, but after a subscription. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

Cody Rhodes to Appear on WWE Friday Night SmackDown on September 19

Tomorrow kicks off a massive weekend for our QB1 as The American Nightmare @CodyRhodes will be LIVE on #SmackDown tomorrow night! Then on Saturday, it’s #Wrestlepalooza airing LIVE on @espn where Cody will defend the #WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre!@WWE #CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/DEUB48qphd — Tiffany A Castagna (@CastagnaTiffany) September 18, 2025

