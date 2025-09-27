WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton is undefeated in 2025. She is all set to defend her title, following a chaotic few weeks, against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax in a Triple Threat Match in this week's Friday Night SmackDown. The WWE Friday Night SmackDown on September 26 is set to air live from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. The September 26 episode of the Friday Night SmackDown will begin at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, WWE live telecast isn't available in India, but fans can watch WWE live streaming online on Netflix, after a subscription. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, September 22: Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins Segment Ahead of Crown Jewel and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

WWE SmackDown Details

Who will leave #SmackDown TOMORROW with the Women’s World Championship? 🏆 💅 Tiffany Stratton 🌪️ Jade Cargill 👊 Nia Jax Tune in at 5:30 AM (IST) on @NetflixIndia! pic.twitter.com/OlhbwbOzWD — WWE India (@WWEIndia) September 26, 2025

