WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode on August 15 turned out to be another exciting show, which aired from the TD Garden in Boston. Sami Zayn confirmed that he has joined SmackDown officially after he interrupted Solo Sikoa and his MFTs and a six-man tag team match was set after the MFTs attacked him and Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu made the save. The trio went on to win the six-man tag team match in the main event of the show. Drew McIntyre addressed his attack on Cody Rhodes and said it was the fault of the Undisputed WWE Champion. He also said that Cody Rhodes might be out of action for some time. Chelsea Green and 'Her Secret Hervice' took out WWE Women's Tag Team champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, while the Miz and Carmelo Hayes came out on top against Fraxiom. The Street Profits also beat DIY. WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Match Card: Check List of Matches To Take Place in PLE at Defense Arena.

WWE SmackDown Results on August 15

