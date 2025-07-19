The July 18 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown was an exciting one, in the build-up to SummerSlam 2025. The highlight of it was Cody Rhodes hitting a Frog Splash on John Cena through a table and forcing him to sign their contract for SummerSlam 2025, which will now be a street fight. The start of the episode saw Raw General Manager Adam Pearce step in, in Nick Aldis' absence and he was confronted with a tough situation up front, with Solo Sikoa's MFT being involved in a road accident. The police first arrested Jacob Fatu and later on in the show, got hold of Solo Sikoa. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair defeated Raquel Rodriguez with some help from Alexa Bliss. Carmelo Hayes got a disqualification win over Damian Priest, with Aleister Black attacking the former world champion. Stephanie Vaquer defeated Alba Fyre. Rey Fenix and Andrade also defeated Motor City Machine Guns and Fraxiom to become the no 1 contenders for the tag team champions. Who Will Win John Cena vs Cody Rhodes Match at WWE SummerSlam 2025? Three Possible Predictions For Undisputed WWE Championship Clash.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Result Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)