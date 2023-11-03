Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 on November 2 and wishes have poured in from all corners as the legendary actor celebrated a special day. WWE superstar LA Knight also had a very special message for 'King Khan' on his 58th birthday. In a video shared by WWE India, the wrestler who is also known as WWE's 'megastar', took a reference from his name being strikingly similar to that of LA Knight Riders (Los Angeles Knight Riders), a team that SRK owns in the Major League Cricket (MLC). "SRK let me talk to ya...In all seriousness, I wanna wish you a happy birthday," he said in the video. LA Knight will face Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed title at Crown Jewel, Gautam Gambhir Sends Birthday Wishes to Shah Rukh Khan With Throwback Pic as Bollywood Star Turns 58.

Watch Video:

