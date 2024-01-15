Yogesh Singh had a memorable day out at the Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship 2024. The shooter bagged an individual gold medal in the men's 25m center fire pistol event, fending off competition from Oman's Muad Al Balushi and Indonesia's Anang Yulianto. Not just this but he also bagged the team gold medal in the same category where he competed alongside Pankaj Yadav and Akshay Jain. Oman finished with silver and Indonesia got bronze in this event as well. Vijayveer Sidhu Secures India's 17th Paris Olympic 2024 Quota in Shooting, Wins Silver Medal in Men's 25m Rapid-Fire Pistol Event at Asian Qualification Championship.

Yogesh Singh Wins Individual, Team Gold Medals

