Out of favour Team India cricketer, Yuzvendra Chahal was seen arriving at Bandra's Family Court following the Bombay High Court's decision to overturn the lower bar's decision to waive off the statutory cooling-off period. Chahal could be seen heading into the court premises wearing a hoodie, that covered the leg-spinner face, who was seen in Dharamsala on Wednesday with his IPL 2025 franchise Punjab Kings. Chahal's partner Dhanashree Verma followed suit and could be seen entering the court's premises as well while being escorted by a security cordon. Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma Divorce: Bombay High Court Directs Family Court to Decide on Case on March 20; Cricketer to Pay INR 4.75 Crores as Alimony.

Yuzvendra Chahal Arrives At Bandra Court

#WATCH | Mumbai | Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal arrives at Bandra Family Court for hearing in his divorce proceedings pic.twitter.com/tltfYsd3hM — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2025

Dhanashree Verma Seen At Bandra Family Court

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

