The Realme 16 Pro Plus is set to launch in India on 6 January 2025, featuring a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, a 6.78-inch 144Hz OLED display with 1.5K resolution, and a 7,000mAh battery. However, ahead of the launch, a tipster revealed that the device was spotted in China with a better processor than the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4. He posted on X that the unknown Snapdragon chip had three cores clocked at 1.84GHz, four cores clocked at 2.40GHz, and one core clocked at 2.80GHz. The processor is paired with an Adreno 722 GPU. The Realme 16 Pro Plus, codenamed "RMX5131", was spotted on Geekbench. OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 15R Ace Edition and OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launch in India on December 17; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme 16 Pro Plus Chinese Variant Details Leaked

Realme 16 Pro+ (RMX5131 - Chinese edition) spotted on Geekbench Has an unknown Snapdragon chip >> 3 cores @ 1.84GHz >> 4 cores @ 2.40GHz >> 1 core @ 2.80GHz >> Adreno 722 This chip is said to be better than the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Geekbench listing further reveals: - 12GB RAM -… https://t.co/RF6I2v8qKi pic.twitter.com/l2ybJpey7n — Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) December 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)