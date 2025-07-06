New Delhi, July 6: Samsung is reportedly working on its next flagship lineup, the Galaxy S26 series, which is expected to launch in 2026. It follows the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series in January 2025. Although the official announcement is still months away, early leaks have already started revealing what the upcoming devices might offer.

Samsung seems to be focusing on improving its premium smartphones with design changes and internal enhancements. Among the upcoming models from the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, the Galaxy S26 Ultra's few details has been leaked. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to retain the same battery capacity as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Foldable iPad on Hold? Know Why Apple May Delay Its Entry in iPad Fold, Likely To Focus on Foldable iPhone.

Reports also indicate that Samsung is testing a new charging technology to keep phones cooler during charging. Samsung could make a significant jump from its current 45W standard to at least 65W fast charging on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. As a point of reference, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. While it is expected that the battery capacity will remain the same for the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra, the charging speed could potentially increase with a 65W charger.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications (Rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to come with powerful specifications. It might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset and could feature 16GB of RAM as standard. Storage options are expected to include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants. The Galaxy S26 Ultra camera may include a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 primary sensor, along with a 50MP ultra-wide lens. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Launch in India on July 8 With 7,100mAh Battery; Check Expected Price of Upcoming Smartphone From OnePlus Nord Series.

Additionally, an upgraded 50MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom is also expected. The S26 Ultra could also feature a new laser autofocus system to improve the image quality. As per reports, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to use an inkjet-printed anti-reflective layer in place of the thin cover films found between camera lenses.

