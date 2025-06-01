Nothing Phone 3 may come with a big change in its design, as the brand’s new teaser suggests it could drop the popular Glyph Interface. On May 29, 2025, Nothing India posted on X (formerly Twitter), and said, “We killed the Glyph Interface.” The message points towards the removal of the LED light setup on the back panel that was a key feature in its previous models. The phone 3 is set to launch in July 2025, and potential users might now expect a different design approach from the company. The Nothing Phone (3) may offer a 6.77-inch AMOLED display and is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It could include a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor on the rear and a 32MP front camera. Apple Store Bengaluru: Apple India Likely To Open New Outlet at Phoenix Mall of Asia Ahead of iPhone 17 Series Launch.

Nothing India Says ‘We Killed the Glyph Interface’

We killed the Glyph Interface. pic.twitter.com/tescIT8ICd — Nothing India (@nothingindia) May 29, 2025

