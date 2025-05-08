Anthropic has enabled web search through its Anthropic API, allowing users to access the current information on the web. Anthropic AI said, "With web search enabled, Claude uses its own reasoning to determine whether a search would help inform a more accurate response." The AI company said Claude could also operate agentically and conduct multiple research based on the earlier results for subsequent queries. ChatGPT Weekly Subscription Plan in Works, OpenAI Also Working on Lifetime Plans: Report.

Web Search Introduced to Anthropic API

