Bell reportedly plans to lay off unionised employees amid "unprecedented challenges" in the telecom industry. Bell Canada layoffs will affect 1,200 unionised employees. Unifor's national president, Lana Payne, commented on the Bell Canada layoffs move and said, "Workforce reduction plans are a damaging stunt to temporarily reduce costs, making profits appear higher on the backs of workers", according to the report by CBC. Bell Canada will reportedly offer 1,200 laid-off employees.

Bell Layoffs in Canada To Take Jobs of 1,200 People

