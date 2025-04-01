Bitcoin's price on April 1, 2025, has fluctuated twice within a few hours, showing a slight increase. At around 11:34 AM IST, the BTC price stood at USD 83,023.38. However, Bitcoin's price experienced a sudden surge earlier in the day. At approximately 09:22 AM UTC (around 02:52 PM IST), the BTC price spiked to USD 84,243.06. Bitcoin Price Today, April 1, 2025: BTC Price Falls Below USD 84,000 Mark, Now at USD 83,023.

April 01, 2025 @ 09:22 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $84,243.06 (BTC-EUR): €77,879.27 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) April 1, 2025

