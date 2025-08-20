Bitcoin price today, on August 20, 2025, stands at around USD 1,13,530.94 as of 8:49 AM IST. The cryptocurrency has been moving around the USD 1,13,000 mark over the past few hours. Earlier in the day, at 3:12 AM IST, the BTC price was trading at USD 1,13,449.39. Last night, at 8:45 PM IST on August 19, it was slightly higher at USD 1,13,661.43. While the current Bitcoin price is stable, it remains below its recent all-time high. The Bitcoin price had touched a new peak of USD 1,24,000 on August 14, 2025. Since then, it has seen a decline, but is still holding in the USD 1,13,000 range. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, August 20, 2025: RVNL, HAL and Bajaj Auto Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Bitcoin Price Today, August 20, 2025

