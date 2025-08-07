Bitcoin price today, on August 7, 2025, was recorded at USD 1,14,663.74 at 8:50 AM IST, showing a slight dip compared to earlier rates. At 3:11 AM IST, the BTC price was trading at USD 1,15,163.30, while at 8:45 PM IST on August 6, 2025, Bitcoin was trading at USD 1,15,181.88. This shows a small decline in Bitcoin price in the last few hours. It remains uncertain whether Bitcoin will recover or drop further. As always, cryptocurrency markets are unpredictable, and cryptocurrency price changes can occur rapidly. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, August 07, 2025: Trent Ltd, Bajaj Holdings, BHEL Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

Bitcoin Price Today, August 7, 2025

