Bitcoin price today, on July 10, 2025, has reached a new monthly high by touching USD 1,12,035.21 at 3:26 AM IST. It marks the highest value for Bitcoin in July so far. In comparison, the BTC price stood at USD 1,09,135.43 yesterday, showing a significant rise overnight. The steep increase in the Bitcoin price reflects strong momentum in the market. The surge comes weeks after the cryptocurrency had earlier hit a major peak of USD 1,11,332.88 on May 23, 2025. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 10, 2025: Bharti Airtel, IDBI Bank, and LIC Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Bitcoin Price Today, July 10, 2025

