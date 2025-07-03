Bitcoin price today, on July 3, 2025, is trading at USD 1,08,834.39 at 8:49 AM IST, showing an upward trend in recent hours. The cryptocurrency has seen a steady rise compared to the last two days. Earlier today, at 3:11 AM IST, the BTC price had touched USD 1,09,477.93. This growth follows its value of USD 1,06,055.59 recorded at 8:49 AM IST on July 2, 2025. Despite the crypto market's volatile nature, the type of momentum Bitcoin can maintain in the coming days remains uncertain. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 3, 2025: RVNL, Hindustan Zinc and Nestle India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Bitcoin Price Today, July 3, 2025

