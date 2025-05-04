Bitcoin price today on May 4 stands at USD 95,927.18 at 2:45 PM IST. The current BTC price marks a small drop from its early morning value of USD 96,399.20 at 3:11 AM IST. Compared to yesterday's price of USD 96,532.20 recorded at 8:44 PM IST, Bitcoin has seen a steady decline. Just a few days ago, the price had touched the USD 97,000 mark, showing signs of strength. However, today’s Bitcoin price reflects a decline in momentum. ‘WAVES Bazaar’ Likely To See Business Transactions Worth Over INR 1,000 Crore in Inaugural Edition: Government.

Bitcoin Price Today, May 4

May 04, 2025 @ 09:22 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $95,927.18 (BTC-EUR): €85,739.25 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) May 4, 2025

