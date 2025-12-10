(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)
Bitcoin Price Today, December 10, 2025: BTC Price at USD 92,545, Shows Signs of Steady Growth
Bitcoin price today, on December 10, 2025, showed a slight upward movement, trading around USD 92,545.27. The cryptocurrency has remained within a stable range over the past day, hinting at small gains and early signs of momentum. Bitcoin may continue to show steady growth in the coming days.
Socially Team Latestly| Dec 10, 2025 12:09 PM IST
- A-
- A+