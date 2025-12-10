Bitcoin price today, on December 10, 2025, showed a slight upward movement. At 12:04 PM IST, the BTC price was trading at around USD 92,545.27. This marks a minor rise from USD 92,312.10 recorded at 8:30 AM IST earlier the same day. These figures indicate that Bitcoin has remained within a stable range over the past day and suggest small gains, signalling early signs of momentum. Although the changes in cryptocurrency are modest, it may continue to show steady growth in the coming days. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, December 10, 2025: Tata Power, Godrej Agrovet, and Swiggy Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Now Trading at USD 92,000 Mark