Bitcoin price today, on October 15, 2025, is showing signs of stable movement with slight fluctuation around the USD 1,12,000 mark. At 8:49 AM IST, the BTC price was recorded at 1,12,573.88. Earlier in the day, around 3:12 AM IST, Bitcoin was trading slightly higher at USD 1,12,818.79. The Bitcoin price continues to shift throughout the day, reflecting the volatility of the cryptocurrency market. A few hours before, on October 14 at 8:44 PM IST, Bitcoin was trading at USD 1,11,239.22. It is difficult to predict whether Bitcoin’s price will increase or decrease in the coming hours. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, October 15, 2025: ICICI Lombard, Ola Electric and Sula Vineyards Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Bitcoin Price Today, October 15, 2025

