Bitcoin price today, on October 8, 2025, was recorded at USD 1,21,811.80 at 8:49 AM IST, marking a drop from USD 1,22,055.73 earlier at 3:11 AM IST the same day. Compared to its value of USD 1,24,300.47 at 8:49 AM IST on October 7, 2025, Bitcoin is showing a downward trend. The recent changes reflect the volatility in the cryptocurrency market, where BTC price continues to shift within short periods. In the current situation, it remains uncertain whether Bitcoin will regain upward momentum or see further decline. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, October 8, 2025: Tata Motors, Titan and Lodha Developers Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Bitcoin Price Today, October 8, 2025

