Bitcoin price today, on October 9, 2025, was trading at USD 1,21,989.83 at 8:49 AM IST. The BTC price has dropped steadily over the past 24 hours. Earlier today at 3:11 AM, Bitcoin was trading at USD 1,23,224.09. On the evening of October 8, it was at USD 1,22,472.34. The recent downward trend comes after Bitcoin recently touched the USD 1,25,000 mark. The sudden fall in Bitcoin price shows the continuing volatility in the crypto market. It is uncertain whether Bitcoin will bounce back and gain momentum again. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, October 9, 2025: Escorts Kubota, Lupin and Senco Gold Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

Bitcoin Price Today, October 9, 2025

October 09, 2025 @ 03:19 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $121,989.83 (BTC-EUR): €104,697.58 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) October 9, 2025

