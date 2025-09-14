The Bitcoin price has become volatile since it last showed signs of recovery. BTC price fell to USD 1,15,858 as of 11:23 AM IST after touching USD 1,16,098 at 2:15 AM tonight. The cryptocurrency remained volatile without showing a positive upward trend. Despite the fall in the Bitcoin price, the market expects it to rise in the future, breaking the previous all-time high. Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex Closes at 81,904; Nifty Ends Above 25,100; Share Market Clocks 8 Consecutive Sessions Amid Positive Global Cues,

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Down Again After Touching USD 1,16,000 Mark

